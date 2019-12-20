Xbox Games Store Update – Untitled Goose Game, Dawn of Man, Aborigenus

There’s a fun selection of new titles and money saving bundles available on this pre-Holiday batch of digital game releases on the Xbox Games Store. New titles include: Untitled Goose Game (also on Xbox Game Pass), Dawn of Man, Aborigenus, Cuisine Royale, Dawn of Man and more.
Make sure to also check out this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
Experience two of the best games from SEGA – Non-stop fast-paced fun for all ages and all types.
Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
Get ready for high-speed, stylish 2D side-scrolling action like never before. Inti Creates presents the ultimate in classic 2D action with “Luminous Avenger iX”!
Cuisine Royale
Cuisine Royale is a brutal multiplayer last-man-standing shooter with realistic weaponry, mystic traps and demonic rituals. An hey, it’s free!
The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
Step into the shadows and experience the twisted world of Telltale’s Batman in a way that brings the fractured persona of the Dark Knight and the City of Gotham to life in a sinister, new way. Enhanced with hand recolored gameplay and remastered textures, the Batman: Shadows Complete Edition brings all ten Telltale Batman episodes one, complete game.
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
Get seven full games in one amazing package with the Crash™ + Spyro™ Triple Play Bundle.
Dawn of Man
Command a settlement of ancient humans, guide them through the ages in their struggle for survival. Hunt, gather, craft tools, fight, research new techs and face the challenges the environment will throw at you.
Iro Hero
Iro Hero is a vertical shoot ’em up with beautiful pixel art graphics inspired by many old-school classics. Staged across 9 action-packed levels, Iro Hero features a unique and fresh approach to the popular color polarity mechanic, with interactive level elements, color zones, reflective surfaces and much more.
Untitled Goose Game
It’s a lovely day in the village, and you are a horrible goose.
DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters + Hayabusa
This product features the free-to-play game DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Core Fighters and a character license for Ryu Hayabusa in a single set!
Aborigenus
Aborigenus is a small adventure platformer with RPG-elements in a primal world. Hunt the aggressive fauna, learn new abilities and fight with the whole enemy army. Choose who you are – a shaman, a warrior or a hunter. Can you save the flying islands from the evil?
Mushroom Quest
In a deep ancient dungeon, a mushroom is revived. To escape, the mushroom should collect magic crystals. Use acuteness to pass through all levels of the dungeon. Solve riddles and find creative ways to pass the levels.