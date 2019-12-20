«

XBL Gold members get Styx: Shards of Darkness, Batman: The Telltale Series, Tekken 6 free for January 2020

News

December 20th, 2019

by Paul Bryant


Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the next batch of free titles have been revealed!

Next month, beginning January 1st, 2020, subscribers will get access to Styx: Shards of Darkness and Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season, as Xbox One titles, and TEKKEN 6 and LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy as Xbox 360 titles.

See the trailer below and read on for the details.

Xbox – January 2020 Games with Gold:

For the month of January, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive four new free games – two on Xbox One and two on Xbox 360 – as part of the Games with Gold program. You can play both Xbox 360 titles on your Xbox One with Backward Compatibility.

On Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold members can download Styx: Shards of Darkness ($19.99 ERP) for free during the month of January. Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) ($14.99 ERP) will be available as a free download from January 16th to February 15th.

On Xbox 360, starting January 1st, TEKKEN 6 ($14.99 ERP) will be free for Xbox Live Gold members through January 15th. Then on January 16th, Xbox Live Gold Members can download LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy ($14.99 ERP) for free through January 31st.

