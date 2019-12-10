Square Enix shows off PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall

PlatinumGames is definitely in the news today. First, with Sega celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bayonetta and Vanquish by remastereing and re-releasing a those games as a bundle, and now with Square Enix announcing a brand new action packed title by the name of Babylon’s Fall during Sony’s State of Play event from this morning.
In development for the PS4 and PC, Babylon’s Fall has all the hallmarks of a PlatinumGames production. Stylish action, fluid gameplay, and cool visuals.
It’s probably pretty early in development, but it’s still looking rather impressive as you can see below.
Babylon’s Fall: State of Play TRAILER:
Read on for the announcement from Square Enix.
Here’s an early look at BABYLON’S FALL, revealing its fluid action gameplay and striking art style.
A ground breaking project developed in partnership with renowned action specialists PlatinumGames Inc. (NieR:Automata), keep your eyes open for more information about BABYLON’S FALL next summer!
Debuted during the PlayStation State of Play broadcast earlier today, SQUARE ENIX unveiled a teaser trailer for BABYLON’S FALL, a brand-new game developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, PlatinumGames Inc., (NieR:Automata).
The new teaser trailer gives viewers an early look at the game’s fluid, action gameplay and striking art style delivered by the original “Brushwork Filter”. To view the BABYLON’S FALL: State of Play TRAILER now, visit: https://youtu.be/veow_lvRhfw.
BABYLON’S FALL will be available for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and PC (STEAM). More information on BABYLON’S FALL will be revealed next Summer. This title has not been rated yet by the ESRB. For more information, visit: www.babylonsfall.com