Square Enix shows off Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer, pre-order bonuses

Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming relatively soon (March 3rd, 2020 to be exact), and Square Enix showed off a dramatic new trailer during The Game Awards last night.
The company also kicked off pre-order details as well, so those who want to pick up the boring Standard or super cool Deluxe editions can now do so. Retailers are offering various bonuses so choose wisely.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Trailer for The Game Awards 2019:
SQUARE ENIX gave gamers across the globe a holiday surprise when the company showcased the latest trailer for the highly-anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE at The Game Awards last night. The action-packed video explores the backstory of the game’s hero, Cloud, and his connection to the underground resistance group, Avalanche, and their struggle to save the planet from the shadowy Shinra Electric Company.
The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE trailer for The Game Awards 2019 is available here: https://youtu.be/tEPb8uQ27BI.
Additionally, SQUARE ENIX announced today that North American players who pre-order the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE through GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon can collect exclusive items unique to each of the four major retailers.
Details on these exclusive items include:
- GameStop/EB Games – Pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe Editions are packed with an exclusive Shinra Key Card and Collectible Tin Box. Both editions may be pre-ordered through the official GameStop and EB Games websites:
- Best Buy – Fans can claim an exclusive bundle featuring the Deluxe Edition along with additional merchandise including a Canvas Pouch and Metallic Stickers for $99.99, available here: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/
misc/9999300000000470.p?skuId= 9999300000000470
- Walmart – The Standard Edition is packed with three double sided art cards, available through the official Walmart website:
- Amazon – A PlayStation Network dynamic theme that utilizes key art for Sephiroth is available when pre-ordered through the site: https://www.amazon.com/Final-
Fantasy-VII-Remake- PlayStation-Deluxe/dp/ B07SJ2P1XC
Available for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system on March 3, 2020, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series. Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE will be available for the PlayStation®4 system on March 3, 2020 with English, Japanese, French and German voiceover and English, French, Italian, German, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. For more information, visit: http://ffvii-remake.com.