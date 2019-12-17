Sony reveals Back Button attachment for DualShock 4

This morning, Sony announced a “Back Button” add-on attachment for the DualShock 4 that we never knew we wanted.
The $40 accessory adds a pair of pro-style customizable buttons onto the rear of the controller that can be mapped to any other digital functions that already exist on the DualShock 4. The attachment includes an LED display for users to set-up the mapping too, programmable profiles, and a pass through for the headphone jack.
The Back Button attachment will obviously miss the Holiday shopping season, but will be available soon on January 23rd, 2020. Check out the trailer/product shots below.
DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment shots:
DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment – Announce Trailer | PS4:
Today we’re excited to introduce the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment to gamers of all skill levels who enjoy playing competitively. This new attachment elevates your gameplay by delivering more versatility and performance, while maintaining the comfort and feel of the DualShock 4 wireless controller you’ve come to love.
Its sleek design, with two programmable and highly tactile back buttons, allows you to utilize more of your hand to shorten your response time and gives you more flexibility in competitive gameplay.
Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen: The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments.
Highly Configurable: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.
Developed by PlayStation: The product is tested and approved for all of your favorite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles, and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.
The Back Button Attachment launches in US and Canada on January 23, 2020, for SRP $29.99 USD, $39.99 CAD, so make sure to pick one up if you’re looking to play and compete at your best.
Looking for a place to show off your skills? Don’t forget to check out the official PS4 Tournaments: Challenger Series to compete against both friends and others in the PlayStation community, with several opportunities to win, including FIFA 20 PS4 Tournaments* happening now. For more information about the Challenger Series, please visit playstation.com/tournaments and in the US, visit the Competition Center at compete.playstation.com.