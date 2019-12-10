Sega reveals Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle for PS4, Xbox One

Sega is (finally!) re-releasing remastered versions of a couple of Platinum Games’ favorites, Bayonetta and Vanquish, for both the PS4 and Xbox One in early 2020.
Even better, the games will be bundled together for $39 just in time for their 10th Anniversary and will hit retail and digital storefronts on February 18th, 2020.
See some screens, a trailer and the announcement below!
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle trailer:
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle screens:
Ten years after their original debut, Bayonetta and Sam Gideon return once more in the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, set to launch on February 18, 2020! This bundle, available for $39.99 in physical or digital format, comes with both the original Bayonetta and Vanquish, remastered in 4K resolution at 60fps on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.
A Bewitching Physical Offering
We’re thrilled to announce a collaboration with Weapons Van to celebrate both games’ anniversaries in style. All physical copies of the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle come in an embossed SteelBook featuring brand-new key art for both Bayonetta and Vanquish.
This art was created especially for the 10th anniversary by artist Dan Dussault, with supervision by Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya, PlatinumGames, and SEGA.
Pre-orders for the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are available today through all major retailers.
A One-Two Punch of PlayStation 4 Themes
For PlayStation 4 players who prefer to build their digital library, two themes are available for purchasing the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle on the PlayStation Store:
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Theme – available instantly for all digital pre-orders, will not be available at or after launch.
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Theme – available for a limited time for all pre-orders and purchases up to March 3, 2020 – two weeks after launch.
A Quote from Weapons Van on the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Collaboration:
“This was a dream project for us at Weapons Van and we cannot thank SEGA & PlatinumGames enough for this opportunity to apply our art direction to the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle covers. We absolutely love both titles and handpicked Dan Dussault because we knew he could knock it out of the park with his attention to detail and his ability to capture motion in his art.”
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Announcement Trailer:
Get ready to tear through countless hordes of enemies in two of gaming’s most celebrated (and stylish!) action games. Both Bayonetta and Vanquish are remastered in 4K resolution at 60fps on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X for the first time. Suit up and get ready to dance with the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle Announcement Trailer.
About Bayonetta:
Experience the genesis of the Bayonetta series with the cult classic, original action-adventure game. The tantalizing Umbra Witch rises from the depths after half a millennium in slumber with no recollection of her mysterious past. Immediately thrust into battle, she must vanquish her countless enemies to piece together the truth.
Take advantage of Bayonetta’s arsenal of skills including shapeshifting into various animal forms, summoning demons with her hair, and exercising her mastery of the bullet arts. Hack, slash, and open fire upon hordes of celestial foes in this wickedly charming action-packed adventure.
About Vanquish:
The hit sci-fi shooter returns. An overpopulated Earth suffocating under limited resources looks to Providence, the solar-powered space colony for support. When Providence is suddenly taken over by a mutinous group and its technology used to devastate cities, it’s up to a specially trained unit of space marines to reclaim the colony.
Equipped with BLADE, the experimental weapon system that can scan, copy, and save up to three existing weapons, DARPA agent Sam Gideon must infiltrate Providence, defeat legions of future-tech foes, and disable the energy transmitter threatening life on Earth.