Ghost of Tsushima slashes onto the PS4 next summer

Sucker Punch Productions’ intense looking new action title, Ghost of Tsushima, officially has a release date as of last night!
During The Game Awards 2019, fans got a fresh look at the samurai-themed open world epic along with the final box art and a Summer 2020 release date.
Have a look at the trailer, new screens and details from Andrew Goldfarb the Communications Manager at Sucker Punch, via the PlayStation Blog, below!
Ghost of Tsushima – The Ghost | PS4:
Ghost of Tsushima screens/art:
I joined Sucker Punch as the new communications manager back in March (nice to meet you all!) and I’ve spent my entire time at the studio so far dying for the opportunity to show off more of the game. Today it’s my pleasure to finally do exactly that. I know it’s been a long wait for everyone looking forward to playing, so I want to start by thanking you for your patience. This is a big game for our studio (like…really big) and we’re taking our time to get it right.
Today, we debuted a brand-new trailer that delves deeper into the identity our hero is forced to adopt in order to save his home: The Ghost. While Jin starts our game as a samurai, he’ll learn skills and adopt tactics that are decidedly not samurai-like, and you can get a small taste in the footage we revealed today. In the months ahead, we’ll share more about Jin, the threats he faces, the allies that help him along his journey, and what he’ll have to give up to become this new kind of warrior.
As I mentioned, Ghost of Tsushima is huge – the biggest game Sucker Punch has ever made by a wide margin. Our trailer includes some quick glimpses of the vibrant, diverse open world you’ll get to explore, but we’ve barely scratched the surface.
I’m also happy to reveal our box art today, featuring Jin in his Ghost armor as a growing storm looms behind him. You can also get a peek at some of the gear and upgrades Jin will acquire throughout his journey, which we’ll share many more details about next year.
Beyond our new trailer and box art today, we also have some brand-new Ghost of Tsushima merchandise to reveal. At the PlayStation Gear store, you’ll find the first of many new pieces of merch that we’ll have as we get closer to launch. (Please note: unfortunately these new items will not be available for Christmas delivery.)
