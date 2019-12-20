Foxyland review for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: Xbox One, PS Vita, Switch, PC
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: BUG Studio
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
It’s kind of unfortunate that Ratalaika is generally associated with easy Platinum trophies and not much else. After all, as Foxyland land reminds us, if they were to be associated with a second thing, it would be as publishers of excellent fine solid platformers that don’t ask too much of you, and offer a decent experience in return.
In the last several months alone, the same could have been said about Mekabolt, or Super Wiloo Demake, or Peasant Knight, and I’m undoubtedly forgetting a few others in there. But just as all of them were totally competent and totally forgettable, Foxyland is, too.
I mean, it’s totally fine for what it is. Playing as a fox (the imaginatively named Foxy Fox), you’re trying to save your love (Jennie…Fox, I guess?), and you have to run through 36 levels (39 if you count the random Halloween-themed levels) to do so, collecting enough gems in each to unlock the door to the next level. Along the way, you have to deal with antagonistic eagles, possums, and frogs, and lots and lots of spikes everywhere. You’re given a star rating for each level, though I never saw any purpose behind the stars — nor could I figure out why the game used cherries as currency in a shop that gave you items you never seem to use, but, in both cases, I figured those were questions that I didn’t really care if I had an answer for one way or another.
Again, that’s not to say any of it is bad, because it’s not. Some levels are substantially more challenging than others, but the game always gives you the tools you need to succeed. Foxyland looks fine in a retro-y sort of way, and it sounds fine (in an even more retro-y sort of way), and it basically does everything you’d hope to get out of a Ratalaika platformer. It’s not going to wow you, but if you want to spend a few dollars and a few minutes on a game that’s not too bad, Foxyland is completely tolerable.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Foxyland PS4/Vita code for review purposes.