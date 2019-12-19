Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age surpasses 5.5 million copies worldwide

Great news Dragon Quest fans, the latest entry in the series, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, has reached another sales milestone: 5.5 million copies shipped and downloaded worldwide on the PS4/PC and Nintendo Switch combined.
We’d like to think that our review helped them reach that new status, so make sure to check out that review here.
Read on for the announcement.
SQUARE ENIX announced today that DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition together have surpassed 5.5 million copies shipped and downloaded worldwide on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, STEAM, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch. Heralded by critics and fans alike as a modern classic, the game has captured the hearts of players with its striking art style, charming characters and memorable storyline.
DRAGON QUEST series creator and game designer Yuji Horii commented on the latest milestone: “I strongly believe that this figure has only been achieved thanks to our fans who have always loved the DRAGON QUEST series and also the new players who discovered DRAGON QUEST or JRPGs through this title. If I could ever go back in time to meet myself when I was still making the very first DRAGON QUEST, I would love to tell him, ‘In 30 years’ time, DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Agehas been released and loved by international fans beyond seas and languages.’ I will carry on doing my very best to deliver further DRAGON QUEST titles to our fans worldwide. Thank you very much to all the fans who have enjoyed the title!”
In DRAGON QUEST XI, players embark upon an epic adventure as The Luminary: the chosen one in a world that vows to hunt him down. The Luminary and his unique band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos.
DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is now available for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and STEAM. The title is rated T (Teen). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.