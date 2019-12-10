Capcom reveals Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Resistance

Resident Evil 3, like the original and Resident Evil 2, is getting reimagined by Capcom and released in early 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Revealed during the PlayStation State of Play event this morning, Resident Evil 3 once again gives players control of Jill Valentine in her fight for survival in Raccoon City while being pursued by the powerful Nemesis.
Also revealed was Resident Evil Resistance (previously Project Resistance), which is an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 online multiplayer experience which will be included with Resident Evil 3.
Resident Evil 3 is hitting the PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3th, 2020. Check out the media and game details below!
Resident Evil 3 Announcement Trailer:
Resident Evil 3 screens:
Resident Evil Resistance:
Today on PlayStation’s State of Play broadcast, Capcom celebrated the 20th anniversary of the survival horror classic Resident Evil 3: Nemesis by unveiling a completely reimagined Resident Evil 3. On the heels of the award-winning Resident Evil 2, this highly demanded follow-up in the 94 million unit selling franchise once again utilizes Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine to complete the Raccoon City story arc. Resident Evil 3 stars Jill Valentine – one of video games’ most iconic heroines – as she escapes from a crumbling Raccoon City while being pursued by the unrelenting bioweapon Nemesis. Players can also participate in previously untold Umbrella experiments on the outskirts of Raccoon City in the included online asymmetrical multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance, previously known as the working title Project Resistance. Resident Evil 3 will be available on PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X and Steam on April 3, 2020.
Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.
Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics.
Complementing the action-packed single player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 multiplayer game originally unveiled as a working title at Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. As the Mastermind behind the scenes, players can assume the role of key Resident Evil characters like Annette Birkin in a series of deadly experiments. Manipulate the environment and wield a deck of cards to place vicious creatures, set traps and weaponized security cameras to snare hapless Survivors. A first for the franchise, Masterminds can even directly control elite bioweapons like G-Birkin and Tyrant. In turn, four Survivors must effectively work together, making the most of a variety of weapons and each player’s unique special abilities, to stand a chance of escaping the experiment before time runs out.
North American console players will also be able to purchase a Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition. This premium package contains a physical copy of Resident Evil 3, a high quality Jill Valentine figure, printed artbook, a Raccoon City map wall poster and a digital Resident Evil 3 soundtrack. Those who pre-order will also receive the exclusive Classic Costume Pack that features the original design for Jill Valentine and hairstyle for Carlos Oliveira.