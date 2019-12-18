Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tops “500 million multiplayer hours played” since release

With some really impressive analytics, Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the “#1 most played Call of Duty multiplayer of this console generation”.
Some of the milestones they have revealed for the title was that it has “surpassed 500 million multiplayer hours played since release with nearly 300 million multiplayer matches”, and it has topped $1 billion in sell-through worldwide.
Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare continues to drive momentum delivering new highs in multiplayer engagement within the franchise for this console generation. Modern Warfare has outpaced all previous Call of Duty multiplayer experiences of this generation in hours played, hours per player and average daily players on its way to becoming the most played Call of Duty multiplayer in the first 50 days since launch in six years.
The award-winning title, which has sold more than $1 billion in sell-through worldwide, has surpassed 500 million multiplayer hours played since release with nearly 300 million multiplayer matches. Upon release, the title featured a series of firsts for Call of Duty, including crossplay and cross-progression support, as well as the removal of Season Pass and delivery of new post-release content coming free to all players on all platforms.
“The momentum for Modern Warfare from day one has been incredible. Players are having a great time and are continuing to engage across the multiplayer experience at the highest level in years. We’re also seeing new franchise highs for this console generation in hours played, hours per player and average daily players,” said Byron Beede, executive vice president and general manager for Call of Duty, Activision. “It’s great to see the fan response to the hard work from our development teams led by Infinity Ward. Players are having a great time, and there’s much more to come as we continue to deliver new content.”
“We’re bringing our players together to play across all platforms and that continues today with a new wave of content coming to everyone for free,” said Patrick Kelly, co-studio head and creative director for developer Infinity Ward. “Starting today Vacant and Shipment are in full multiplayer rotation. Players can also jump into new Gunfight maps, play a new Special Ops mission and play fun new modes, starting with Cranked.”
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season One featuring the new Battle Pass as well as the largest free content offering in Call of Duty history continues today with the release of the following to all players for free:
- Two new multiplayer maps: Vacant, Shipment
- Two Gunfight maps
- New Special Ops missions
- New, multiplayer game mode
The Season One Battle Pass can be purchased for 1,000 COD points or players can upgrade to the Battle Pass Bundle which includes 20 Tier Skips. Regardless of whether you choose to upgrade your Battle Pass, some of the tiers will include free Call of Duty points that can be used in the store or for future Battle Pass upgrades.
Sell-through sales figures include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare retail and digital unit sales. Sales figures based on retail customer sell-through information and Activision data and estimates. Hours played, hours per player, matches, and average daily player numbers based on Activision data. Top selling premium game of the year in the U.S. based on Activision and NPD data, and excludes free-to-play games.