Best Games of 2019

21. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
If you had told me in January that a Call of Duty game was going to make my GOTY list, I would have laughed you out of the room. Here we are in December, and Call of Duty is HIGH on my list for GOTY. The best campaign in years, a revamped multiplayer experience that is one of the best ever, plus a really solid Season 1 Battle-Pass launch with fair pricing, the ability to earn it entirely in game, and a great progression/reward loop all make this one of the best entries in the series ever. (TN)
20. Sagebrush
Sagebrush may have been the game that surprised me most this year. Coming from a publisher more known for easy Platinums than for quality, I wasn’t expecting a lot out of the game. Instead, I got a dark, creepy, emotionally impactful walking simulator that rivalled some of the very best experiences the genre has to offer. (MP)
19. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
It may have started life as a 3D collectathon inspired by games from the N64 era, but Yooka-Laylee really hits its stride as a 2D platformer. (PB)
18. Tetris 99
The prevailing joke at the height of the battle royale craze was for every game to have a battle royale mode. It seems the folks at Arika actually took the joke seriously and in early 2019, Tetris 99 was announced and unleashed upon the world on the same day. The free game, which practically justified a Nintendo Switch Online Membership on its own, has added many additional features including some non-multiplayer modes. So while I have yet to win a match, I’m sure I’ll be playing in the foreseeable future. (SY)
17. Concrete Genie
Admittedly, Concrete Genie’s final act changes it from being a game about art and beauty and drawing to being one long, dull boss fight. But not even that weird ending can change my feelings about the game as a whole. Months after I played it, I’ve mostly forgotten the ending, but the gorgeous graphics have totally stayed with me. (MP)
16. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
How to get a remaster nearly perfect! (PB)
15. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
Ah Monster Hunter, my old friend. There was no doubt that Iceborne would make my top ten list this year, but even I was surprised at how well Capcom nailed the unique end-game elements with Iceborne, which is something that’s challenged every Monster Hunter game prior to this. And while yes, Iceborne is technically DLC, it’s a hefty piece of DLC that packs a ton of significant content in with it, and if you were a fan of Monster Hunter World, there’s absolutely no reason to skip it. (DC)
14. Borderlands 3
I wasn’t sure if Borderlands 3 would end up hooking me prior to playing it. I had been kind of lukewarm on their “remaster” of the original game that had released earlier in the year and was never a hardcore fan of the series to begin with. But Borderlands 3 was really, really fun, and has been one of those games that I keep meaning to go back to later in the year if I could only find the time to do so. With DLC releasing, and tons of post-launch support, I’ll likely be spending more time with the game in the next few months, and I’m certainly looking forward to it. (DC)
13. The Outer Worlds
Blending the best elements of Fallout, Mass Effect and Borderlands, The Outer Worlds is a true classic in the RPG genre, and another out of the park hit for Obsidian. (TN)
12. Untitled Goose Game
Honk? Honk. Honk! (MP)
11. Devil May Cry 5
Dante is back and better than ever. In what is the most approachable mainline Devil May Cry game, Dante and Nero come together to save the world yet again. After the mixed reception to the Ninja Theory reboot, simply titled DMC, there was a lot riding on Devil May Cry 5. Luckily, it delivered in all of the right ways. (TN)
10. Luigi’s Mansion 3
I’ve always appreciated what the Luigi’s Mansion series was going for, even if I never felt like the previous games completely nailed it. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is basically that though, a fully realized version of Luigi’s Mansion that never overstays its welcome and remains entertaining throughout. It ended up being my must-play Switch title of the year. (DC)
9. Mortal Kombat 11
With MK11, Each element of combat blends together harmoniously. I found myself with a smile from cheek to cheek after most matches. The creative Final Blows can sometimes be jaw dropping and simply over the top for something that isn’t considered a Fatality. Playing with some friends and watching their first reactions to one or even one of the series’ best finishing moves in recent years, brings back pure joy reminiscent of playing in the arcades many years ago. (BR)
8. Apex Legends
I actually had to double-check the release date for Apex Legends when making this list, because it honestly felt like a game I had been playing for years at this point. But no, Respawn Entertainments stellar attempt at the battle royale genre launched in February of this year, and quickly cemented itself as one of the best competitive shooters on the market. The continual additions via seasons have brought forth map changes, new weapons, new characters and more that have me revisiting the game constantly, and Apex Legends manages to sink its hooks in me every time. (DC)
7. Control
Control stands as a GOTY contender on the strength of its characters, story and gameplay. It is rare for a game to have an almost entirely new premise and idea, but Control is a magical mix of familiar narrative beats and utter insanity. This is a definite must play for 2019, and one that I feel far too many people slept on. (TN)
6. Kingdom Hearts III
A worthy new addition to the series! (PB)
5. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Mighty #9 put a bad taste in gamers’ mouths regarding Old Guard Japanese Devs striking out on their own without the companies where they found their prominence. However Koji Igarashi would not befall such a curse, and Bloodstained turned out to wonderful successor to the Metroidvania genre IGA helped summon to this world. While the Switch port languished most of the year, it has been put into a playable state and I look forward to what the team will bring DLC-wise in 2020. (SY)
4. Death Stranding
The hype for Death Stranding prior to release was insane. Nobody knew for sure what the game was, or what it would really be about. After sinking over 100 hours into it, there was no way it wasn’t going to make my GOTY list. If Sekiro had not come out this year, Death Stranding would have been the clear winner for me. The incredible acting, gorgeous set pieces, crazy-as-hell story and genuinely enjoyable gameplay loop all make Death Stranding a true standout. (TN)
3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
There was no doubt in my mind that Respawn could deliver on the promise of a great single-player Star Wars game, and Fallen Order doesn’t disappoint. From your first foray into the game with former Jedi Cal Kestis to the climactic and slightly-terrifying final sequence, Fallen Order was an absolute joy for this Star Wars fanboy. The motley cast of characters introduced here has laid the groundwork for what could be an amazing series of games, and thankfully the ending teases that very possibility. (DC)
2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Easily the best combat in any game I’ve played all year. From Software managed to make something familiar, echoing elements of their previous “souls” games, but Sekiro certainly feels like something brand new too. I love the characters, world, and overall story, and while oftentimes challenging, Sekiro never felt unfair. (DC)
1. Resident Evil 2
This absolutely stunning remake of the classic Resident Evil 2 stands on it’s own and earns itself a top spot in the GOTY arena. Stellar horror, classic Resident Evil mechanics and a beautiful new coat of paint all elevate this title above simply being a “remaster”. (TN)